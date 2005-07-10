DPC begins shipping immonoassay test

Diagnostic Products Corp says it has recently begun shipping its Immunoassay Workcell, a high-volume, automated immunoassay testing system, which has been shown to significantly improve laboratory productivity.
The product provides access to 48 different assays and 9,600 reagent tests from a single sample entry point, allowing up to five hours of usable walk-away time, the group says. In addition, it has the unique advantage of processing patient samples on a tube-by-tube basis as opposed to the more conventional rack-loading technique, and simplifies operation by allowing the laboratory technician to interface with the while system via a single workstation, DPC noted.
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