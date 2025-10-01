Dr Kessler Addresses His Last US FDLI Meeting

In his last presentation to the Food and Drug Law Institute, US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler showed that the FDA has undergone fundamental change and now approves new drugs faster than other regulatory agencies.

46 New Chemical Entities were approved in fiscal 1996, said Dr Kessler, with 41 NCEs (and counting, he added) approved so far in calendar 1996. The median time for NCEs approved in either calendar or fiscal year was 15.6 months for all products, and only 7.8 months for those with priority status. NCEs make up only a third of all New Drug Applications submitted. In fiscal 1996, 121 NDAs were submitted, and the median time to approval for these was 15 months.

He then discussed the newly-submitted performance report for the Prescription Drug Users Fee Act, on fiscal 1995 applications. The FDA has reviewed 95% of the 1995 cohort on time, and the final three are expected to be reviewed by the final deadline at the end of the month. The FDA missed a 100% record when it misread a deadline on a computer printout so it missed one deadline by three days; the PDUFA goal called for only a 70% on-time record for this cohort. The FDA also hit a 93% on-time record for reviewing the 87 efficacy supplements received in 1995; only 70% was required. Of the 1,519 manufacturing supplements received in 1995, PDUFA required 70% to be reviewed in the statutory six months but the FDA hit 89%. An early indication of the 1996 cohort shows that of the 1,492 such supplements received in 1996 the FDA had a 96% on-time review record; the PDUFA goal is just 80%. Of the 71 resubmissions in fiscal 1995, the FDA reviewed 96% on time; the goal was 70%.