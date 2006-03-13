Dr Reddy's completes Betapharm buy

Indian drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of Betapharm Group, the fourth-largest generic pharmaceuticals company in Germany, for a total enterprise value of 480.0 million euros ($576.4 million) in cash (Marketletter February 27).
Commenting, Satish Reddy, chief operating officer of the Indian firm, said: "the strategic investment in Betapharm is a step forward towards realizing Dr Reddy's strategic presence in all key markets."
