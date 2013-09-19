Dr Reddy's completes two acquisitions

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has completed two acquisitions. The Indian generics giant has bought USA-based Dow Chemical Company's Dowpharma Small Molecules Business associated with its Mirfield and Cambridge, UK, sites and German chemicals firm BASF's drug contract manufacturing business and related facility in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA. Financial terms and conditions of the transactions were not disclosed.
The acquisition of the Dowpharma Small Molecules Business associated with the two UK sites includes the relevant business, customer contracts, associated products, process technology, intellectual property and trade marks as well as the transfer of the Mirfield and Cambridge facilities. Employees directly related to the business located at the Cambridge and Mirfield sites will remain employed by Dr Reddy's. The Indian firm will also have a non-exclusive license to Dow's Pf-nex Expression Technology for biocatalysis development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze