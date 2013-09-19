Dr Reddy's completes two acquisitions

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has completed two acquisitions. The Indian generics giant has bought USA-based Dow Chemical Company's Dowpharma Small Molecules Business associated with its Mirfield and Cambridge, UK, sites and German chemicals firm BASF's drug contract manufacturing business and related facility in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA. Financial terms and conditions of the transactions were not disclosed.

The acquisition of the Dowpharma Small Molecules Business associated with the two UK sites includes the relevant business, customer contracts, associated products, process technology, intellectual property and trade marks as well as the transfer of the Mirfield and Cambridge facilities. Employees directly related to the business located at the Cambridge and Mirfield sites will remain employed by Dr Reddy's. The Indian firm will also have a non-exclusive license to Dow's Pf-nex Expression Technology for biocatalysis development.