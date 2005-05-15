Dr Reddy's Labs sees FY2005 profits slump

As a result of severe competition, Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories has reported a 3% decline to 19.5 billion rupees ($448.6 million) in revenues for the fiscal year to March 31, 2005 and a plunge in net profit to 211.0 million rupees from 2.47 billion rupees in the previous year, or 2.76 rupees per share versus 32.32 rupees.
Commenting on the disappointing results, chief executive GV Prasad said: "we had a very challenging year with a significant decline in our net profit. This was due to a combination of factors. Our key products of fluoxetine and tizanidine in the USA, as well as ramipril in Europe, witnessed significant competition resulting in a steep decline in the revenues with no off-setting new product launches. We also had to take $6.4 million in non-cash charges towards our acquisition of Trigenesis (Marketletter July 12, 2004)."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze