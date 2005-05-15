Dr Reddy's Labs sees FY2005 profits slump

As a result of severe competition, Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories has reported a 3% decline to 19.5 billion rupees ($448.6 million) in revenues for the fiscal year to March 31, 2005 and a plunge in net profit to 211.0 million rupees from 2.47 billion rupees in the previous year, or 2.76 rupees per share versus 32.32 rupees.

Commenting on the disappointing results, chief executive GV Prasad said: "we had a very challenging year with a significant decline in our net profit. This was due to a combination of factors. Our key products of fluoxetine and tizanidine in the USA, as well as ramipril in Europe, witnessed significant competition resulting in a steep decline in the revenues with no off-setting new product launches. We also had to take $6.4 million in non-cash charges towards our acquisition of Trigenesis (Marketletter July 12, 2004)."