Dr Reddy's settles patent row with GSK

India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories says that it has settled a patent dispute with UK-headquartered GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second-largest drugmaker by sales, and may launch a generic version of Imitrex (sumatriptan succinate) in the USA in the fourth quarter of 2008.
Imitrex, used to treat migraine, achieved sales in the USA of $890.0 million for the 12-month period ended June 2006, the company said, quoting IMS Health data.
The terms of the settlement, which are subject to review by US federal agencies, allow Dr Reddy's to exclusively distribute its generic sumatriptan in 25mg, 50mg and 100mg strengths in the US market. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed
