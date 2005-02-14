Dr Reddy's starts trials of CV drug in Ireland

Dr Reddy's Laboratories of India has begun the Phase I clinical development program for its cardiovascular candidate, RUS 3108, which is under investigation for the treatment of atherosclerosis.
The trials are being conducted in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and are designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetic profiles of the agent, the Hyderabad-based company said.
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