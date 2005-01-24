Dragon completes Oriental Wave buy

Canada-headquartered Dragon Pharmaceutical says that it has completed the acquisition of China-based Oriental Wave Holding Ltd.
At closing, and as described in Dragon's proxy statement dated December 8, 2004, Yanlin Han, Zhanguo Weng and Xuemei Liu were appointed to the board of directors that now consists of five members. The board also appointed the following individuals as the key management team:
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