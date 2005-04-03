Dragon Pharma to make placement of upto $25M

Canada-based Dragon Pharmaceutical says that it proposes to offer on a best-efforts basis up to $25.0 million of its securities in a private placement to accredited investors. The type of securities, price and completion of the proposed private placement will depend on market conditions, among other things.
It is anticipated that the proceeds from the private placement will be used to serve as the working capital to ramp up the production of the newly-operated chemical division, to improve the company's financial structure and to fund its erythropoietin market development in Europe as well as the relocation of its biotechnology facility within China.
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