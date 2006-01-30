Draxis' Iodide capsules approved by FDA

Canadian firm, Draxis Health says it has received additional approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for use of its radioactive iodide capsules, intended for the treatment of thyroid cancer. The approval allows the Mississauga, Ontario-headquartered firm to market sodium iodide I-131 capsules as a radioactive iodide uptake test, used to determine the appropriate level of iodide in a patient's thyroid cancer regimen.

The company says that the compound, which will be supplied as an oral tablet, will be manufactured by its subsidiary Draximage and will be launched in the USA during the first half of 2006.