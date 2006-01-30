Draxis' Iodide capsules approved by FDA

Canadian firm, Draxis Health says it has received additional approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for use of its radioactive iodide capsules, intended for the treatment of thyroid cancer. The approval allows the Mississauga, Ontario-headquartered firm to market sodium iodide I-131 capsules as a radioactive iodide uptake test, used to determine the appropriate level of iodide in a patient's thyroid cancer regimen.
The company says that the compound, which will be supplied as an oral tablet, will be manufactured by its subsidiary Draximage and will be launched in the USA during the first half of 2006.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze