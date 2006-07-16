Drop in biotech investment by Japan's VCs

According to the results of a survey reported in Japan's Nikkei Weekly, there has been a noticeable slowdown in investment by venture capital groups in the biotechnology sector, partly due to the delay in the development of new drugs by listed biotechnology firms. The Nikkei survey revealed that venture capital investors spent a total of 19.81 billion yen ($173.6 million) in the sector in the financial year 2005, down 1.45 billion yen on 2004.

The article cites the investment activity of Resona Capital, which cut its spending 91% compared with 2004, as an example. The piece says that the issuance of new listing guidelines by the Tokyo Stock Exchange has made it increasingly difficult for biotechnology companies to join the market.

The long-term funding requirement of pharmaceutical R&D is also raised as a reason that some VC groups are altering their investment programs, moving towards more joint investment with several other VCs.