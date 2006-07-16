Saturday 8 November 2025

Drop in biotech investment by Japan's VCs

16 July 2006

According to the results of a survey reported in Japan's Nikkei Weekly, there has been a noticeable slowdown in investment by venture capital groups in the biotechnology sector, partly due to the delay in the development of new drugs by listed biotechnology firms. The Nikkei survey revealed that venture capital investors spent a total of 19.81 billion yen ($173.6 million) in the sector in the financial year 2005, down 1.45 billion yen on 2004.

The article cites the investment activity of Resona Capital, which cut its spending 91% compared with 2004, as an example. The piece says that the issuance of new listing guidelines by the Tokyo Stock Exchange has made it increasingly difficult for biotechnology companies to join the market.

The long-term funding requirement of pharmaceutical R&D is also raised as a reason that some VC groups are altering their investment programs, moving towards more joint investment with several other VCs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze