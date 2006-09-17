Drug and biotech firms often lack IIT tracking systems

A survey of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms by USA-based analysts Cutting Edge Information has found that 28% have no established process for tracking investigator-initiated clinical trials. About half of the firms taking part in the polling already have IIT management departments or processes.
According to a report based on the survey's findings, IIT tracking systems are "critical tools" that help drugmakers avoid litigation and monitor clinical research being conducted on their drugs.
"They don't know what's going on under their own roof," claimed Jon Hess, author of the report, titled: Managing Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trials. He added that several drug firms have exposed themselves to law suits by clinical investigators who alleged that their own research ideas had been "stolen."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze