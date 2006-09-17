Drug and biotech firms often lack IIT tracking systems

A survey of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms by USA-based analysts Cutting Edge Information has found that 28% have no established process for tracking investigator-initiated clinical trials. About half of the firms taking part in the polling already have IIT management departments or processes.

According to a report based on the survey's findings, IIT tracking systems are "critical tools" that help drugmakers avoid litigation and monitor clinical research being conducted on their drugs.

"They don't know what's going on under their own roof," claimed Jon Hess, author of the report, titled: Managing Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trials. He added that several drug firms have exposed themselves to law suits by clinical investigators who alleged that their own research ideas had been "stolen."