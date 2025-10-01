Drug Appros "Faster In USA Than Japan Or Germany"

An article in The Journal of the American Medical Association last week stated that the USA has a faster rate of new drug approvals than either Germany or Japan, and has a similar rate to that of the UK.
The study used 214 new drugs introduced into the world market from January 1990 to 1994. Pairing the USA with the UK, it found that 58 of the 214 drugs had been approved by both, with 29 more approved in the UK but not the USA, and 18 approved in the USA but not the UK. Of these 18, nine were designated as priority drugs in the USA.
The pairing with Germany showed 44 drugs approved by both, with 34 approved in Germany but not the USA and 32 approved in the USA but not Germany. Of these 32, 16 were designated as priorities in the USA. The Japan pairing found 14 drugs approved in both, with 82 approved in Japan but not the USA and 62 approved in the USA but not in Japan. Of the 62, 33 were priority drugs in the USA.
