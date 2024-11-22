Drug Development Symposium

The Fourth International Symposium on Drug Development is to be held at the Montreal Radisson Hotel in Quebec on April 24-25, 1995. The theme of this year's meeting will be drug utilization and cost.

Further details of the meeting (which will be held in English) are available from Diane Laflamme, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Montreal, PO Box 6128, Montreal H3C 3J7, Canada. Phone: 514 343 6422; fax: 514 343 2102.