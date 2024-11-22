Drug Development Symposium

The Fourth International Symposium on Drug Development is to be held at the Montreal Radisson Hotel in Quebec on April 24-25, 1995. The theme of this year's meeting will be drug utilization and cost.
Further details of the meeting (which will be held in English) are available from Diane Laflamme, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Montreal, PO Box 6128, Montreal H3C 3J7, Canada. Phone: 514 343 6422; fax: 514 343 2102.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze