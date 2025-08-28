Thursday 28 August 2025

Drug Discovery

21 October 202522 October 2025
Liverpool, UKACC Liverpool
A leading European drug discovery and life sciences conference, returning to Liverpool for two days of scientific exchange and industry engagement.

The event is expected to draw over 2,000 delegates, include more than 150 exhibiting organisations, and feature over 10 scientific tracks. Coverage will span topics such as translating ideas into therapies, chemical biology and omics, advanced models for drug discovery, robotics, cell and disease models, oncology, neurodegenerative disease, AI applications, and digital tools. Content contributions will come from partners including SLAS, the British Pharmacological Society, and the Royal Society of Chemistry.



