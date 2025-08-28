The event is expected to draw over 2,000 delegates, include more than 150 exhibiting organisations, and feature over 10 scientific tracks. Coverage will span topics such as translating ideas into therapies, chemical biology and omics, advanced models for drug discovery, robotics, cell and disease models, oncology, neurodegenerative disease, AI applications, and digital tools. Content contributions will come from partners including SLAS, the British Pharmacological Society, and the Royal Society of Chemistry.