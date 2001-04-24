Drug dose info "puts children at risk" in USA

A computerized physician medication ordering system could have preventedup to 94% of adverse drug events found in a study of medication errors involving children and infants in hospitals, says a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (April 25). The study found errors in 6% out of 10,778 medication orders involving children, and that 115 (1%) could have caused serious harm. Part of the problem is that drug dosing information is geared towards adults, noted lead author, Rainu Kaushal of Harvard Medical School.
