Drug Export Law "The Dumbest"

The US Food and Drug Administration's requirements governing the export of unapproved drugs and devices is the nation's "dumbest single law," says House Speaker Newt Gingrich.
He said that if a product is approved in "any sophisticated country in the world," its manufacture for export should be permitted in the USA, and called for support for legislation to repeal the law in relation to World Trade Organization member states, currently going through both the House (HR 1300) and the Senate (S 593).
Rep Gingrich also attacked Medicare for hindering the progress of medical innovation by refusing to pay for experimental tests, even though such innovations could reduce medical costs by 20% in the next century. This, he said, was "the dumbest possible position if you are on the edge of a revolution in health care."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze