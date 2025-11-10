Drug Export Law "The Dumbest"

The US Food and Drug Administration's requirements governing the export of unapproved drugs and devices is the nation's "dumbest single law," says House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

He said that if a product is approved in "any sophisticated country in the world," its manufacture for export should be permitted in the USA, and called for support for legislation to repeal the law in relation to World Trade Organization member states, currently going through both the House (HR 1300) and the Senate (S 593).

Rep Gingrich also attacked Medicare for hindering the progress of medical innovation by refusing to pay for experimental tests, even though such innovations could reduce medical costs by 20% in the next century. This, he said, was "the dumbest possible position if you are on the edge of a revolution in health care."