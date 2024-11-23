Drug Facts Data

The 3,000-page 1997 edition of Drug Facts and Comparisons, a drugreference containing information on more than 16,000 drugs, including 6,000 over-the-counter medicines, can be purchased from Facts and Comparisons. The guide is also available in loose-leaf and CD-ROM formats. For further details and orders contact Facts and Comparisons by calling +1 800 562 0955.
