Drug Firms Dispute Greek Debt Plan

Talks between the Greek government and the drug industry regarding debts of over 100 billion drachmas ($407.6 million) owed to manufacturers and importers by state-run hospitals (Marketletter November 25) are currently at stalemate. The government proposes paying off the debts in three years with government bonds or promissory notes, but the industry is calling for 50% of the amount to be paid in 1997 and the other 50% in 1998.

The government offered to settle the debts in three instalments to January 2000, but the industry says that this will deprive companies of essential operating funds. To the state's other proposal that the debts be offset through taxes paid by the companies on a monthly basis, the companies say the debts go back 14-18 months and the government has already taken advantage of one-third of the debts by receiving the taxes in advance.

The dispute has also caused dissent within the industry, with some companies criticizing the concessional mode adopted by their representatives during the talks.