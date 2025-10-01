Drug Firms, HMOs And The Battle To Set US Prices

While US health maintenance organizations are using members' numbers as leverage to get discounts and rebates from drugmakers, makers are now scaling back rebates unless the HMO can show a drug's use has actually increased. Drugmakers are also offering HMOs package deals with one overall price for patent-protected drugs along with older medicines which have generic competition, says the New York Times, which feels that in the battle to determine drug prices, drug firms are ahead in most markets.

In 1995, prices paid by HMOs for some older blood pressure drugs rose as much as 31.6%, say IMS figures quoted by the NYT, and analysts project further rises this year. But with growing competition in cardiovascular, antidepressant and gastrointestinal drugs, the balance is shifting to HMOs which will, towards end-1996 and into 1997, gradually take more buying power and flex their muscles, says Jerome Brimeyer of Lehman Bros. Indeed, some HMOs have already inflicted damage; despite concessions from merck & Co ranging from negotiating separately on each drug to free educational programs to offering Medco help to control drug costs, the Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York no longer pays for most of Merck's expensive drugs. Vasotec (enalapril) use has dropped from 60% of HIP members using this class to fewer than 5% for those who cannot use a substitute.

Quality Of Care Highly restrictive formularies have led to debates on quality of patient care. After a survey found that Tennessee doctors overwhelmingly objected to curbs on prescriptions in the Tenncare program for the poor, Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America president Gerald Mossinghoff said the results were "evidence that patients are hurt by restrictions on prescription drugs." Yet the NYT noted that, with drugs the fastest-growing cost of many HMOs, getting a grip on drug prices, which account for about 7%-11% of HMO costs, remains one of the health care industry's most pressing challenges. Free or subsidized drugs are an important lure for new members, particularly for those aimed at Medicare beneficiaries.