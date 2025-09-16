Drug Imports In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

A recent survey of 81 out of the 98 representative offices of foreigndrugs manufacturers and traders based in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam shows that foreign drug firms there import 70% of the medicines they sell in Vietnam, reports Vietnam News.
The representative offices surveyed managed pharmaceutical and medical equipment imports into Vietnam worth $33 million last year, and accounted for 82.5% of the city's total drug imports.
Analysts in Ho Chi Minh City say the city accounts for over a third of drugs and pharmaceutical materials imported in Vietnam and that this is why so many foreign drugs manufacturers and traders have offices there. The city's drugs division has reported that locally-produced medicines account for less than 20% of the area's drugs market and these are mostly used in hospitals. However, foreign-made drugs are said to dominate pharmaceutical consumption in the city's hospitals.
