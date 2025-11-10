Drug Industry Growth Held Back In Dominican republic

Infadomi, the national pharmaceutical industry association of the Dominican republic, says that development of the indigenous industry is being held back by the country's Health and Welfare Ministry (SESPAS), the Marketletter has learned.

As the 16th annual assembly of Alifar (the umbrella organization for indigenous drug industries in Latin America) got underway last week in the Dominican Republic, Infadomi presented the current industry position to delegates.

Pharmaceutical products have to be registered, and to obtain registration the product must not be protected by a patent. The Industry and Commerce Ministry keeps an index of patented products which must be consulted before application for registration. Infadomi says that SESPAS has set itself up as judge and jury, and is rejecting applications for certain products that are not listed with the Industry and Commerce Ministry, which is impeding the industry's growth.