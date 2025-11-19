Drug Price Hikes Overstated by Labor Dept

The US Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics "substantially" overstated inflation rates for certain prescription drugs by 23%-26% during 1984-91, when its market basket of prices did not give enough weight to new and recently-introduced drugs, according to Prescription Drug Prices: Official Index Overstates Inflation, a draft report compiled by the general Accounting Office. However, some corrective changes have already been made, and in 1994 government statisticians began more frequent and comprehensive samplings of drugs.

The producer price index still takes no account of cost changes when consumers switch to a generic or a new, higher-priced drug, the GAO said. The Department disagreed with researchers' proposals for identifying generic substitutes, and the PPI does not reflect improved products such as those with fewer side effects; government statisticians say they did not have sufficiently refined methods to adjust it to reflect improvements. However, Senate Committee on Aging chairman William Cohen, who requested the study, said Congress should still be concerned about drug prices, which are one of consumers' highest out-of-pocket health costs. Competition has cut prices for large employers and health maintenance organizations which get discounts but has not often helped people who must pay for their drugs.

BLS Commissioner Responds Commenting on the draft report, Bureau Commissioner Katherine Abraham has told the GAO that while she agrees that, prior to the January 1994 resampling of prescription drugs, the PPI "almost certainly" under-represented new drugs, she does not "find compelling" the report's estimate of the likely overstatement in the index from 1984 to 1991 as a result of this shortcoming.