Drug Price revisions Announced In Japan

Drug price revisions based on a survey to determine the extent of discounting have been announced by the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare, and will take effect from April 1.

Prices of 9,568 drug products have been reduced by an average of 6.8% compared to the 6.6% average price cut in 1994. 1,697 drugs have received price increases, and 1,604 drug prices remain the same.

In addition, 14 compounds have been re-priced under new rules established in 1994 that allow adjustments for drugs that sell annually more than double their original projections and exceed 15 billion yen ($142.2 million) in annual sales. Of these products, the prices of two were cut by 25%, four were reduced by 15%-25%, and eight were reduced 10%-15%. The average price reduction for this category increased the overall cuts by 1.7%, thus bringing the total average cuts to 8.5%.