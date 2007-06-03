Drug prices "not cause" of Africa's health crisis

The problems of ensuring access to medical treatment in Africa is not solvable by existing methods, because of health care staff shortages, according to a study by the Medecins Sans Frontieres, an international aid group.

The report praises efforts to deploy antiretrovirals and fund health clinics in some of the poorest countries in the world. However, it warns that these programs are undermined by the exodus of qualified health professionals, especially nursing staff. In Malawi alone, 2005 saw 44 nurses graduate but 86 left the country, according to the BBC.

Philip Stevens, head of the UK-based think-tank, the International Policy Network, said that the MSF report showed that undermining drug patents would not solve the problems of the poorest countries in Africa.