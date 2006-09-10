Drug safety concerns changing distribution revenue model

New survey results indicate that the way pharmaceutical distributors produce revenue will shift dramatically over the next five to 10 years. According to the report, published by IDC's Health Industry Insight, logistics (54%) and inventory management (46%) are currently the most important supply chain services provided by pharmaceutical distributors. However, when asked to forecast distributors' top value proposition in 10 years, collecting demand signals for manufacturers (36%) jumps into first place from its last place (3%) ranking today.
"Over the next few years, we are going to see a major shift in the way distributors' operate. They're going to shift from the inventory focus that they have today, to being more focused on information. Logistics and inventory management services are becoming commodities, and distributors are evolving towards more of an information broker operating model," says Eric Newmark, a senior research analyst at Health Industry Insights.
"Those distributors that are late to the table in creating demand visibility for manufacturers will watch helplessly as customers transfer business to their competitors," he added.
