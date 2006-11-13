Drug sales up 5% in year to August 2006

Drug sales through retail pharmacies in 13 major markets grew 5% overall at constant exchange rates, or 3% in US$ terms, in the 12 months to August 2006, to total $379.29 billion, reports IMS Health's Retail Drug Monitor. The rate of increase shows no change from recently-reported figures since April (Marketletters passim).

The fastest-growing market was yet again Brazil, up 34% to $8.46 billion, although this compares with 36% for the year ending July 2006, while Mexico dipped to 12% at $7.91 billion and Argentina maintained 13% growth to $2.20 billion. Overall, the Latin American market's three leading players grew 21%, continuing a slight fall in the region's overall expansion rates from 23% in June.

USA lead grows in IMS markets