Drug sales up 5% in year to December 2006

Retail pharmacy drug sales in 13 major markets grew 5% overall at both constant exchange rates and in US$ terms, during the 12 months to December 2006, reaching $388.28 billion, reports IMS Health's Retail Drug Monitor. The rate of increase remains unchanged since April 2006 (Marketletters passim), although the constant exchange rate value has fluctuated from 3% to 5% since August last year.
Brazil, the fastest-growing market, halted its relative slow-down from 36% annual growth for the year ending July 2006, staying at 24% for both November and December, at $8.37 billion, while Mexico dipped to 8% at $8.10 billion and Argentina held a 12% rise for $2.29 billion. Overall, the leading players in the Latin American market grew 15%, from 17% in November 2006.
USA lead grows in IMS markets
