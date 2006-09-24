Drug sales up 5% in year to July 2006

Drug sales through retail pharmacies in 13 major markets grew 5% overall at constant exchange rates, or 3% in US$ terms, in the 12 months to July 2006, to total $377.39 billion, reports IMS Health's Retail Drug Monitor. The rate of increase shows no change from recently-reported figures for April, May or June 2006 (Marketletters passim).

The fastest-growing market was yet again Brazil, up 36% to $8.30 billion, although this continues a relative slowdown since May, while Mexico maintained growth at 13% to $7.86 billion and Argentina dipped slightly to 13% from 14% the previous month to $2.17 billion. Overall, the Latin American market's three leading players grew 22%, a slight fall in the region's overall expansion rates of 23% in June.

USA heads towards 51% of IMS markets