Drug sales up 5% in year to November 2006

5 February 2007

Retail pharmacy drug sales in 13 major markets grew 5% overall at both constant exchange rates and in US$ terms, during the 12 months to November 2006, reaching $386.23 billion, reports IMS Health's Retail Drug Monitor. The rate of increase remains unchanged since April 2006 (Marketletters passim), although currency fluctuations raised the constant exchange rate value from 3% for the 12 months to August last year.

Brazil, the fastest-growing market continued its relative slow-down from 36% annual growth for the year ending July 2006, to 24%, reaching $8.79 billion, while Mexico dipped to 9% at $8.09 billion and Argentina eased slightly to a 12% rise for $2.27 billion. Overall, the leading players in the Latin American market grew 17%, a notable drop from 23% in June 2006.

USA lead grows in IMS markets

