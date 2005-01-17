Drug spending rises in Czech Republic

Spending on pharmaceutical products in the Czech Republic rose 4.5% in the first nine months of 2004 to reach 1.3 billion euros ($1.71 billion), according to the government's drug regulatory organization, the SUKL.
However, the quantity of medicines delivered to pharmacies and other health care services dipped to 240.7 million, about 18.5 million less than in 2003. The average price of drugs increased only 0.39 euros in third-quarter 2004 to around 5.59 euros, with a typical pack of Czech-made drugs costing 2.83 euros compared with a non-Czech-manufactured pack at 8.55 euros.
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