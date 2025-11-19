Drug Trade Development In the Nordic Countries

Pharmaceutical sales in the four Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden) combined reached a total of $4.06 billion in 1994, with good growth reported in all countries as a result of the introduction of new, higher-priced products, according to Bengt Ohlsson, president of ADA Aktiebolag, one of the two main pharmaceutical wholesalers in Sweden.

Mr Ohlsson told IMS International's European symposium in Brussels this month (Marketletters November 13 and 20) that the four countries are taking the following steps to try to contain health care costs:

- Sweden has increased copayments and introduced reference prices, but as drug prices are no longer high there is no parallel importing as yet;