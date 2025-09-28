Drug Use In India Slammed As "Irrational"

Although - according to the World Health Organization - some 300 drug products are enough to take care of all illness, around 70,000 formulations are available in India, resulting in "irrational use of pharmaceuticals," Mr N H Antia, a former member of the Indian Planning Commission, told a recent New Delhi conference.

He went on to express concern that the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade would not only push drug prices out of the reach of ordinary people - resulting in an increased number of avoidable deaths - but also generate serious debt for India. Mr Antia also criticized the "commercialization" of the health care system. He said the allocation of resources for health services in India was not equitable because for every rupee spent in the rural areas, five were spent in urban centers. This should be the other way around, he said, considering the population distribution.