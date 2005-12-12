Drugmakers cannot attend Czech talks

Representatives of pharmaceutical firms in the Czech Republic should not have access to meetings of the commission that determines the medicines to be reimbursed by health insurance, the country's controversial Health Minister David Rath has said. His press section released the text of Mr Rath's statement to the Czech news agency, the CTK.

Mr Rath says that he "inherited" the problem with drugmakers' representatives attending meetings of the classification commission from his predecessors, and that in the future he would like to exclude pharmaceutical producers from these meetings. "Not only a possible conflict of interests is at stake, but also direct lobbying for the interests of pharmaceutical producers, that is to sell for the highest possible price and draw as much as possible from both the patients' and health insurers' pockets," the Minister said in justifying his decision. He thereby reacted to an article in the daily newspaper Lidove Noviny, saying that Jindrich Graf - who owns a company producing medical packaging - is Mr Rath's adviser on medicines. The LN wrote that Mr Rath had appointed Mr Graf to the commission under suspicious circumstances, on behalf of the Czech Doctors' Chamber, headed by Mr Rath until he became Minister. The commission is preparing a decree on the coverage of medicines by health insurers.

Points to a conflict of interests