Drugmakers "cheated," says Indian Minister

20 November 2006

Indian Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Ram Vilas Paswan has alleged the pharmaceutical companies have "cheated" him over the recent cuts in the prices of 886 drugs (Marketletter November 13). The cuts were not in accordance with a formula the government and the industry had agreed upon, he told newspapers. Mr Paswan said: "pharmaceutical companies should know that government is not toothless."

The Minister has been criticized for announcing a list of 886 drugs which, he said, the industry had voluntarily agreed to cut 0.26%-75%, but media reports have subsequently said that most of these products are neither prescribed by doctors nor manufactured by the industry. They said these drugs account for just 1% of the 350.0 billion-rupee ($7.8 billion) domestic pharmaceutical market.

Mr Paswan said the government had asked the industry to cap margins at 15% for wholesalers and 35% for retailers. While it had asked companies to cap margins on the cost of production, the industry, in fact, reduced margins on the statutory Maximum Retail Price, he stated, adding that, "if the margins are being set on the MRP, the industry should be prepared for action by the government. Nobody should take us for granted."

