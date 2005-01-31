Drugmakers need to re-think innovation strategies: study

New research by Accenture and CMR International challenges the view that increased investment in early stage innovation alone will solve the pharmaceutical productivity gap. Companies may need to re-balance investments aimed at developing first-in-class drugs with research projects focused on known targets. Additionally, they will need to introduce innovations more broadly across the organization and value chain if they are to effectively address R&D pipeline constraints, say Accenture and CMR.

The research compared the time investment and success rates for developing first-in-class drugs with those involved in producing agents based on established targets. The findings revealed that companies focusing the majority of their discovery investments on first-in-class products risk impeding the speed and success of bringing a broad range of new therapeutics to market.