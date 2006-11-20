Saturday 8 November 2025

Drugmakers slam Hungarian Pharma Act

20 November 2006

Pharmaceutical companies in Hungary have criticized the country's new Pharmaceutical Act. They have complained about the cost to them of the new legislation, pointing specifically to a new tax on subsidies. According to local sources, they are saying that this would effectively result in triple taxation, which is against European taxation regulations.

They will also be obliged to pay taxes on the turnover of reimbursed products, as well as a new registration fee for each medical representative they employ (Marketletter October 23). Drugmakers could also see themselves forced to pay a rebate to the state health insurer, the National Health Fund Administration, which is their biggest customer.

Pharmaceutical companies are now beginning negotiations with Hungary's Health Care Committee on the Act - a move that financial experts say is a bid to reduce the financial effects that the legislation could have on them, the sources note.

