Drugs from Europe "safer than getting them in the USA," Pfizer VP tells US Senate hearing

By opposing prescription drug importation, the pharmaceutical industry is making a historic mistake, according to Peter Rost, vice president of marketing for endocrine care at Pfizer.
Dr Rost, who was speaking at a two-day hearing on the realities of safety and security with drug re-importation, held by the US Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said that the industry's opposition to re-importation was a fight to continue to charge full price for medicines to the USA's uninsured, elderly, poor and weakest citizens, "while giving everyone else a rebate." This, he added, " is fundamentally unethical."
The Pfizer executive has been outspoken in his support for re-imports in the past (Marketletters passim), and he stressed to the Senate Committee that the views he was presenting were his own and did not reflect those of his employer.
