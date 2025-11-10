Monday 10 November 2025

Drugs Should Not Be Paid For On Insurance Principle

27 November 1995

Because medicines do not fall within the category of spending on unforeseen and large catastrophe items (ie, they are, in absolute terms, inexpensive and are also cheap in relation to personal incomes, and illness is not a rare occurrence), drugs should not be paid for on the insurance principle (private or state), argues Duncan Reekie, E P Bradlow Professor of Business Economics at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa, in his recent book, Prescribing the Price of Pharmaceuticals, published by the UK's Institute of Economic Affairs.

Not having drugs covered, says Prof Reekie, would encourage a more responsible attitude towards their consumption, and also towards the consumption of other and complementary health care instruments. Catastrophic cover for indigent and chronically sick people should, of course, remain available, he says.

Deductibles like a charge or price for prescriptions reduce costs in three ways, he points out. First, they operate through the substitution effect, encouraging people to spend resources at the margin on goods or services which they value more rather than on those things they value less.

