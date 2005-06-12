DTB questions antihypertensives as first-line therapy for diabetes 2

UK consumer watchdog publication the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin has challenged current guidelines which recommend the prescription of antihypertensives, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors or angiotensin-II receptor antagonists as first-line therapy for type 2 diabetics with proteinuria and, especially, microalbuminuria.

In addition, the DTB says it questions the stipulation in general practioners' contracts that prescriptions of these products should be increased, in return for financial incentives when, it says, combination therapy would be a more suitable alternative.

The control of high blood pressure in patients with type 2 diabetes who are at an increased risk of coronary heart disease or renal failure is essential. Following its meta-analysis of 29 randomized, controlled clinical trials, the DTB concedes that, for subjects with frank proteinuria, the prescription of Sanofi-Aventis/Bristol-Myers Squibb's Aprovel/Avalide (irbesartan) over Pfizer's Norvasc (amlodipine) is warranted. However, in patients with microalbuminuria, use of these hypertensive agents as a first-line treatment is not clearly supported, and for those with no proteinuria, there is absolutely no advantage at all, it states.