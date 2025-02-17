DTC advertising "creates conflict"

Half of US physicians and managed care organizations report asignificant increase in the number of consumers requesting prescription drugs by brand name, compared to the same period a year ago, according to two new studies from IMS Health. The most-requested prescription brand is Schering-Plough's Claritin (loratadine), followed by Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil) and Hoechst Marion Roussel's Allegra (fexofenadine).

While some physicians and managed care executives agree that pharmaceutical industry use of direct-to-consumer advertising contributes to a stronger doctor/patient relationship, most of the health care community is either neutral on the subject or disagrees, say the studies.

The Physician DTC Perception Study and the Managed Care DTC Perception Study surveyed 2,500 physicians and 100 medical and pharmacy directors from MCOs nationwide. Responding to questions on the growing use of DTC advertising, only 21% of physicians and 29% of MCO executives agreed that DTC ads can lead to improved patient compliance and/or motivation to seek help.