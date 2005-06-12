Wednesday 19 November 2025

DTC and presentation of Rx risk: US study

12 June 2005

A study into how effectively and efficiently direct-to-consumer prescription drug ads convey their messages has been published in the US journal Research in Social and Administrative Policy June issue by Lewis Glinert of Dartmouth University.

It looked at two ads, one for a drug with low associated health risks and one with high risks, using the original ads plus manipulated versions that placed the risk information at the end, with just a voice-over. The results did not increase knowledge about viewer interpretation of risk but did find that de-integrating or separating out the data for the higher-risk drug improved recall of both general and side effect information and led to a perception that the ad had greater informational content.

Noting surprise that the results were not the same with the drug that had less severe risks, Prof Glinert said: "maybe because the risks were lower, people didn't pay as close attention."

