DTC drug adverts have "unexpected" results

A study led by the Medical University of South Carolina, USA, has found that the main effect of direct-to-consumer drug advertisements on television could be to prompt more people to visit their doctors, rather than increase sales of the advertised products.

The research into the DTC advertising of COX-2 inhibitor drugs will be published in the September/October issue of the journal Health Affairs. David Bradford, director of the MUSC's Center for Health Economic and Policy Studies, who was also the lead author on the report, said: "it's not been established whether DTC has a larger effect on stimulating prescribing by physicians or on encouraging patients to visit their physicians more frequently." He added: "once the patients got to the doctor's office, advertising was not the biggest factor affecting prescribing."

Dr Bradford observed that "DTC may not be the universally pernicious practice that people are worried it is." He concluded that the research suggests that doctors and patients are making informed decisions.