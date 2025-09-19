Dualitas Therapeutics

Its discovery platform, DualScreen, enables screening of large combinations of surface targets on immune cell types and selecting bispecifics that bind two targets on the same cell—hoping to amplify therapeutic signals via proximity effects.

The company emerged from stealth in September 2025 with a $65 million Series A financing. The round was co-led by Versant Ventures and Qiming Venture Partners USA, with participation from founding investor SV Health Investors plus strategic investors such as Chugai Venture Fund. Dualitas has identified at least two lead candidates: DTX-103, aimed at allergic disease, and DTX-102, aimed at autoimmune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis.

The company is also exploring partnerships to extend its pipeline beyond immune and inflammatory indications. Interim CEO is Rich Murray, with co-founders Forbes Huang and Greg Lazar serving as COO/Business Officer and CSO respectively.