Dubai govt meets with pharma group

The Pharmaceuticals and Medical and Hospital Appliances Business Group, under the auspices of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has initiated regular meetings with the Emirate's Minister of Health, Hameed Al-Katami, Acting Minister for Pharmaceutical Affairs, Hameed Al-Shamsy and Director of the Medical Control Department, Essa Jagha Al-Mansoury. The items for discussion included profit margins versus pharmacy costs and distribution charges, the currency exchange rate against the euro and other topical issues of concern to the drugs industry.
