Duphar Sells Analgesic Crocin To SB In India

Meantime, Duphar-Interfran Ltd has sold to SmithKline Beecham in India its Crocin analgesic brand. In a communique to the Bombay Stock Exchange, Duphar said that since the Crocin brand was moving rapidly towards becoming an over-the-counter drug, it anticipated a loss of market share. The report, which gave no financial details, said an "attractive offer" was made by SB; Crocin accounted for half of the 600 million rupees ($16.4 million) turnover of Duphar-Interfran.