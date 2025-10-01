DuPont Merck Granted Summary Judgement

The DuPont Merck Pharmaceutical Company has been granted summary judgement in the brand-name prescription drug antitrust litigation currently pending in the Federal District Court of Chicago.

The court determined that based on the firm's single-price policy there was not enough material fact that would allow the plaintiff to sustain claims of conspiracy.

Beginning in 1994, lawyers representing more than 40,000 retail pharmacies filed the class-action suit against pharmaceutical companies for offering discounts to managed care organizations and other institutions (Marketletters passim).