Duramed Move In Premarin Fracas

Duramed Pharmaceuticals has filed an extensive response to the Citizen Petition, filed by Wyeth-Ayerst, which asked the US Food and Drug Administration to reclassify a component of its Premarin (conjugated estrogens) hormone replacement therapy from an impurity to an active component. Earlier this year, an FDA advisory committee saw no reason to change the classification of delta-8,9-DHES (Marketletter August 7, 1995).
Duramed's filing includes scientific and medical data, as well as the views of opinion leaders, all concluding that delta-8,9-DHES has no impact on the safety or efficacy of Premarin, and should not be a required element in generic forms.
