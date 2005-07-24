DURECT starts dosing in cohort 3 of Ph II pain-relief trial

DURECT Corp says it has started patient dosing in the third and final cohort of the Phase II dose-escalation study of post-operative pain relief depot, SABER -Bupivacaine, in hernia patients. The group is aiming to enroll around 60 subjects in cohort 3, it said.
The product is based on the company's patent-protected SABER delivery technology, and is administered around the surgical site after the procedure to provide at least three days of regional pain relief.
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