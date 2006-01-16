DUSA buys Sirius Labs for $30M

Massachusetts-based DUSA Pharmaceuticals has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire all the common shares of fellow US company Sirius Laboratories, a dermatology specialist pharmaceutical firm, for $30.0 million in cash and stock. DUSA is the developer and marketer of Levulan (photodynamic therapy for the treatment of dermatological conditions such as actinic keratoses, acne and photo damage. Its chief executive, Geoffrey Shulman, said the combination "is a major step forward in DUSA's plan to become a leading provider of dermatological pharmaceuticals."
